Top aide to Sam Page quits after video of sex act surfaces

Chief of Staff Calvin Harris resigned Wednesday citing recent death in his family and need to focus on his mental health.

CLAYTON, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page's Chief of Staff has resigned citing family reasons. The departure coincides with an allegation that a high-level member of Page's administration videotaped himself engaged in a sex act inside his government office.

St. Louis County Councilman Mark Harder filed a police report one week ago alleging that a video that a “source” sent him an email containing “a disturbing video of a sexual nature" involving a "high-level member" of Page's staff, according to a statement Harder wrote.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is now investigating the matter.

5 On Your Side asked Page's spokesman Doug Moore for a response to the allegations, and he sent a copy of Harris' resignation email that was sent at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

It read: "I am resigning from my post in the Page administration effective immediately. I want to thank my beloved colleagues for their dedication and tireless effort to St. Louis County, as well as Dr. Page for entrusting me with this responsibility. Public service is an honorable profession, but it is impossible to pour from an empty cup. Given the recent death of a close relative and upcoming family relocation, it is in the best interest of the County for me to step down from my duties and focus on my family and mental health."

Harder said an unknown woman can be seen in the video engaging in a sex act with the member of Page’s administration, who was “wearing a St. Louis County government ID lanyard, which clearly identifies himself.”

Harder said he believes the woman in the video could be the victim of a crime.

In Missouri, it is illegal to distribute videos or photographs of people engaged in sexual encounters without their consent. The law is commonly referred to as the Greitens law, as former Gov. Eric Greitens was accused of sending a compromising photo of his mistress to someone else without her consent. He was never convicted.

In his statement, Harder wrote, “It is unknown to me how or why the male participant distributed this video.”