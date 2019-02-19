ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Ready for some ‘top notch’ axe throwing?

There’s a new spot in St. Charles where customers can take on one of the fastest growing hobbies.

What is axe throwing? It’s similar to dart throwing and a bowling alley. You will be throwing an axe at a target in your reserved lane. Someone will help you throw your first axe at Top Notch Axe Throwing.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Top Notch Axe Throwing is located at 5055 Highway N in St. Charles. There’s also one located in downtown St. Louis.

The cost for axe throwing is $35 for an hour and a half per person. The reservation includes a safety briefing. Click here for more information