ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Ready for some ‘top notch’ axe throwing?

There’s a new spot in St. Charles where customers can take on one of the fastest growing hobbies.

What is axe throwing? It’s similar to dart throwing and a bowling alley. You will be throwing an axe at a target in your reserved lane. Someone will help you throw your first axe at Top Notch Axe Throwing.

Top Notch Axe Throwing is located at 5055 Highway N in St. Charles. There’s also one located in downtown St. Louis.

The cost for axe throwing is $35 for an hour and a half per person. The reservation includes a safety briefing. Click here for more information