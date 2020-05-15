Today in St. Louis 5: Your top stories on May 15

Here are the top stories for May 15

ST. LOUIS — Running out the door or to your work from home desk and want the morning news quick? Here are the top five stories for Friday morning.

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death on the side of a St. Louis interstate early Friday morning.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 and West Florissant around 3 a.m.

A man was found dead on the side of the road with a gunshot wound.

No other details have been made available.

The Democratic-controlled House is pressing ahead Friday with votes on another massive rescue bill that would pump almost $1 trillion to state and local governments, renew $1,200 cash payments for individuals, and extend a $600 weekly supplemental federal unemployment benefit.

The first four coronavirus response bills were bipartisan measures that passed by sweeping votes, but Friday's measure — with a $3 trillion-plus price tag that exceeds the prior bills combined — promises to pass largely along party lines.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has loaded the 1,815-page measure with a slew of Democratic priorities, including funding to cover rent payments and utility bills, “hazard pay" for essential workers, and grants to thousands of municipal governments grappling with sagging revenues.

But it's earned a White House veto threat and a scathing assessment from top Republicans like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who called it “a totally unserious effort." Few Republicans are expected to vote for the bill tomorrow despite popular provisions like help for the Postal Service and local schools, $1,200 payments to most Americans, and $175 billion to help homeowners and renters stay in their homes.

Some high school seniors are preparing to graduate with an important document in hand, and it’s not a diploma.

Students at two St. Louis area high schools have drafted petitions asking administrators to push graduation ceremonies to a date that can be held in person.

Students argue that drive-thru graduations prevent large families from experiencing the experience together if they can’t fit in the same car. Virtual ceremonies propose challenges if a family does not have easy access to technology.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force released more encouraging metrics Thursday.

The task force reported a total of 488 COVID-19 patients in area hospitals. That's down from 511 reported on Wednesday.

The number of COVID-19 patients in area ICUs decreased from 125 on Wednesday to 121 on Thursday.

The number of patients on ventilators also decreased, from 93 on Wednesday to 84 Thursday.

Across the task force hospitals, 38 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Wednesday, bringing the total number of coronavirus patients discharged to 1,784.

The task force reported 31 new hospital admissions on Thursday. It reported 32 on Wednesday.

An investigation from the Child Abuse Unit of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is underway after a child was fatally shot in north city Thursday night.

Police received a call about the shooting after the 3-year-old child was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. Doctors were not able to save the child, who was pronounced dead a short time after arriving.