Topgolf reopening on Monday after being closed during COVID-19 pandemic

The venue will be taking several precautions when it reopens

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Looking to get back into the "swing of things?"

Another St. Louis area attraction announced it’ll reopen next week.

Topgolf in Chesterfield will reopen on Monday for the first time since being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson said the venue will be taking the following precautions:

Social distancing: New social distancing guidelines have been put in place throughout the venue, emphasizing the 6-feet-apart guidance recommended by health authorities.

Online reservations: To reduce wait lines, Topgolf is offering free advanced online reservations allowing guests to book open-air bays prior to arrival.

Outdoor hitting bays: The entire area and equipment will be disinfected after every group, including golf clubs, golf balls and game screens. With 11 feet from tee to tee, Topgolf has also installed dividers between bays for added comfort and safety.

Associates' health & safety: In addition to health checks and staggered check-in times to promote social distancing, associates will always be required to wear masks during their shifts and gloves when handling food and drinks.

According to its website, Topgolf is offering a 10% discount for health care workers until Aug. 31.

Topgolf is located at 16851 N. Outer 40 Road.