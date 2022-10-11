Topgolf begins construction on new venue in Midtown, 2nd St. Louis area location

Topgolf won't be completed until late 2023.

ST. LOUIS — Topgolf announced it is working on it's second location in the St. Louis region.

The new Midtown location will be on the corner of Chouteau and Compton Avenues. The three-story venue will feature 102 hitting bays, skyline views, food, drinks and plenty of entertainment.

"Golf is a great game," Kiru Pillay, a golfer who was playing at Forest Part, said. "It's good fun for the family. The Topgolf experience allows you to have different levels of skill to play the game and helps you improve the game moving forward."

The land for the future venue was acquired from Saint Louis University, a press release from Topgolf said.

"We are excited that Topgolf believes in our vision and is making this substantial investment in a neighborhood that we have been proud to call home for so many years," said Saint Louis University President Fred Pestello said in the press release.

Topgolf said the new venue will create 400 jobs. Mike Bauer works at Saint Louis University, just across I-64. He spends a lot of time in the area. He said the combination of economics and entertainment is a hole-in-one.

"When I drive to work I see lots of empty lots," Bauer said. "There's lots of potential in this neighborhood, one that needs economic activity. To bring in Topgolf will be great for the city, great for the neighborhood. I'm excited to see what the future holds."

Topgolf won't be completed until late 2023.