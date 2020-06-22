Topgolf, Six Flags St. Louis open Monday

Both attractions will reopen with guidelines and restrictions aimed at preventing spread of the coronavirus

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Thrill-seekers and golf fans will have two new options for entertainment, as two St. Louis County attractions reopen Monday.

Six Flags and Topgolf will open after being closed for weeks due to COVID-19.

Six Flags St. Louis will operate at reduced attendance levels and in “preview mode” from June 22-25, according to a press release. During this phase, the park will only be open to members and season pass holders.

After the preview phase, the park will then open to all guests and gradually increase attendance levels over the next month.

The park will be implementing new safety measures and hygiene protocols, including new advanced technology systems to protect guests and employees, the release said.

The park will also have an online reservation system in place to manage attendance, schedule guests for daily entry and stagger arrival times to minimize proximity exposure.

Hurricane Harbor will open July 10. The following protocol will be followed, according to a press release:

Masks will not be required on waterslides, water attractions or in pools.

All Hurricane Harbor lifejackets will be sanitized after every guest use.

Guests will be allowed to ride on a tube with family/group members, but will not be allowed to share a tube with those not in their immediate party.

Capacity in some attractions, including the Wave Pool and Lazy River, will be reduced to meet social distancing requirements.

Team members will frequently sanitize and disinfect deck chairs, life jackets, tubes and rafts.

Topgolf in Chesterfield also reopens Monday.

The venue will be taking the following precautions to limit the spread of the coronavirus, according to a spokesperson.

Social distancing: New social distancing guidelines have been put in place throughout the venue, emphasizing the 6-feet-apart guidance recommended by health authorities.

Online reservations: To reduce wait lines, Topgolf is offering free advanced online reservations allowing guests to book open-air bays prior to arrival.

Outdoor hitting bays: The entire area and equipment will be disinfected after every group, including golf clubs, golf balls and game screens. With 11 feet from tee to tee, Topgolf has also installed dividers between bays for added comfort and safety.

Associates' health & safety: In addition to health checks and staggered check-in times to promote social distancing, associates will always be required to wear masks during their shifts and gloves when handling food and drinks.

According to its website, Topgolf is also offering a 10% discount for health care workers until Aug. 31.

Attractions all over the area have begun to reopen in the last few weeks, from the Saint Louis Zoo to City Museum.