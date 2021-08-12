Topgolf gets key regulatory approval for a 2nd St. Louis location

In order to accommodate a Topgolf facility, the property will have to be rezoned, a process that could start next month

ST. LOUIS — A federal regulator has signed off on Topgolf's plans for a second St. Louis location, records show, a further indication of the Dallas firm's interest in a city of St. Louis site.

The Business Journal reported Tuesday that the operator of golf-based entertainment facilities was nearing a deal for Saint Louis University-owned land, at the northwest corner of South Compton and Chouteau avenues in Midtown, for a second area location. That deal, for 15 acres, could close in October. Topgolf said Tuesday it had no details to share on an additional location.

But the company in May asked the Federal Aviation Administration to evaluate a plan to construct poles on the site, describing the development as "proposed Topgolf building and associated tall net poles." Topgolf facilities, including one in Chesterfield, use netting held up by 170-foot poles. By law, the FAA must evaluate construction over certain heights; the nearest airport to the SLU site is the St. Louis Downtown Airport, in St. Clair County, Illinois.

The FAA in June said it determined the development would not be a hazard to air navigation, with no marking or lighting required. The determination expires in December 2022 unless construction starts or the determination is extended.

