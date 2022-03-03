Tornado sirens set off by mistake in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — There was no severe weather in St. Charles County Thursday despite the warning sirens that were heard in the area.
People on social media reported hearing tornado sirens around 9:50 a.m. Thursday.
Sirens in St. Charles County are normally tested on the first Monday of the month when the weather is good.
St. Charles County Emergency Management's Facebook page shared that the siren was tested at 9:50 a.m. The siren was activated in audible mode instead of silent mode.
St. Charles County asks people to report malfunctioning sirens to Emergency Management at 636-949-3023.
Warning sirens are designed to activate during tornado warnings or if there is visual confirmation of a tornado in St. Charles County. The sirens generally activate for the whole county.
Some St. Louis County residents heard the sirens from nearby St. Charles County.
The whole state of Missouri was scheduled to participate in a tornado drill on Tuesday, March 8 at 10 a.m. The statewide drill is an annual event held in the first two weeks of March.