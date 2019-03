O’FALLON, Mo. – If you live in O’Fallon, you may have heard a tornado siren going off in the area Friday morning.

The National Weather Service said they received calls from people in the area that said they were hearing the sirens. But the NWS said there was no severe weather in the area and they didn’t issue any warnings.

St. Charles County Emergency Management said there was a malfunction with the system and they are looking into the issue.