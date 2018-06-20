CLAYTON, Mo. — It was relentless.

It just a matter of minutes, neighbors say torrential rain turned their quiet Oxford Street in Clayton into a river. Water poured into basements and garages, flooding cars and destroying belongings.

Outside, the water shot out of manholes like geysers.

"We heard a really loud bout of thunder and then it just started pouring and it never stopped,” Shawndia Ward said.

She’s in charge of the cleanup at several apartment complexes in Clayton.

"At least four more probably,” she said. "It's a very dirty job."

When the rain started, Shawnndia was home in Maplewood, which was also hit with flooding.

"It was up to the windows of their cars,” she said.

MSD said this area received 2.8 inches of rain in just one hour. Their crews were out all day responding to calls.

"I don't know if we've had that much rain at one time since I've lived here,” Shawndia said.

