Tow truck driver hit, killed on I-70

ST. LOUIS — There's new information on a deadly accident that shut down Interstate 70 Friday morning.
Police say a tow truck driver was killed, while he was trying to tow a car. He has been identified as 23-year-old Anthony McCoy.
According to investigators, McCoy was standing in the third lane of eastbound I-70 near Adelaide Ave., actively towing a vehicle. That's when a Honda Accord hit McCoy, went up the tow truck's flatbed ramp, and vaulted off the top.
The Accord landed, it rolled onto its roof and slid about 200 feet until it came to a stop.
McCoy was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The driver of the Accord was not hurt.