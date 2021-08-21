Tow truck driver hit, killed on I-70

Police say Anthony McCoy, 23, was trying to tow a car when another car hit him and vaulted off the truck's flatbed

ST. LOUIS — There's new information on a deadly accident that shut down Interstate 70 Friday morning.

Police say a tow truck driver was killed, while he was trying to tow a car. He has been identified as 23-year-old Anthony McCoy.

According to investigators, McCoy was standing in the third lane of eastbound I-70 near Adelaide Ave., actively towing a vehicle. That's when a Honda Accord hit McCoy, went up the tow truck's flatbed ramp, and vaulted off the top.

The Accord landed, it rolled onto its roof and slid about 200 feet until it came to a stop.