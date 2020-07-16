Tower Grove park announces 'carless days' due to popular demand

The first carless days will be Monday, July 27 through Thursday, July 30 and will primarily close off the east end of the park

ST. LOUIS — A restriction put in place due to the pandemic was popular enough that Tower Grove Park is bringing it back.

The park closed to cars in the spring during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, and the reception was so positive that it will now be holding regular "carless days."

"Closing the roads to vehicles recognizes both a new understanding of pedestrian-only access seen globally, and our community’s requests to extend the closures from this past spring," the park said Thursday on its Instagram.

To see a map and a full list of closure dates, visit the park's website.