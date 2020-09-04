ST. LOUIS — Out of an abundance of caution, Tower Grove Park will close all roads to vehicle traffic beginning on Friday.

The park made the announcement on Facebook Thursday afternoon. The park said closing the roads allows people to have more space to practice social distancing.

Visitors who plan to come to the park by driving can park on the street surrounding the park, including Magnolia and Arsenal. The park roads remain open to bicycles, skateboards and rollerblades.

“Thank you for your understanding as we make the park safe and welcoming during these unprecedented times,” the park said in the post.

