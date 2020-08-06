Tower Grove Park to reopen in phases this month

The park said it eagerly is waiting to return to its normal operations - which includes opening roads, restrooms and playgrounds

ST. LOUIS — A popular city park announced it will ll reopen in phases in June.

Tower Grove Park said with guidance from the City of St. Louis, it is developing a plan that opens the park in phases throughout the month of June.

The park said it eagerly is waiting to return to its normal operations, which includes opening the roads, park office, restrooms, playgrounds and drinking fountains, as well as renting the pavilions and venues to guests.

“Our primary concern is the safety of our staff, volunteers, and visitors, and our plan takes into account guidelines from the CDC and local health departments. The status of our reopening will be posted on here and our social media,” a message posted to the park’s website said.

Tower Grove Park remains open and welcoming

The park said it encourages everyone to safely visit while maintaining recommended social distance, and to admire the tranquil beauty of spring blooms—including tulips, redbuds, magnolias and cherry blossoms.

Tower Grove Park asks that guests follow the below guidelines:

Maintain the recommended 6 feet distance from other visitors

Avoid areas with other people; find your own space in the park

Do not use the playgrounds, drinking fountains, or exercise stations

Avoid touching or using the pavilions, picnic tables, and benches

Be prepared for no access to restrooms or johnny-on-the-spots

Do not visit the park if you are exhibiting symptoms

"It's because we could not rent spaces during the COVID-19 pandemic that we are experiencing an over $100,000 loss in revenue used to fund the Park’s operations and programs," a message said on Tower Grove Park's website.