ST. LOUIS — A public meeting is being held over the weekend to discuss the potential removal of the Christopher Columbus statue in Tower Grove Park.

The meeting was formally set up as an event on Facebook, titled 'Plotting in the Park for Columbus removal.' The event's creator, Chris Singer, said the meeting will be for people interested in removing the statue, or for those who want to know why the group wants the statue taken down.

"We know there are lots of folks that want to see the statue removed and so we want to invite you all to meet and talk about how that happens," wrote Singer on Facebook.

If you're interested in attending the meeting, you're asked to meet at the statue near the entrance off Grand Avenue at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Tower Grove Park has formed a commission to study the statue and its placement in the park. Members include those from the Native American and Italian American communities.

“Tower Grove Park is and will continue to be a welcoming place in the region for people of all backgrounds, ethnicities, and faiths, as seen in the festivals and events it hosts, including the Festival of Nations, Pagan Picnic, Tower Grove Pride, and more,” park officials said in a news release.

The commission has been tasked with coming up with long-term recommendations on what should or shouldn’t happen with the statue.

“The Park welcomes this opportunity to facilitate constructive dialogue among our neighbors, visitors, and other stakeholders and impacted groups,” the park stated.

Last October, the Columbus statue was the target of vandalism for the second consecutive year. Vandals wrote "murderer" and "Black Lives Matter" on the base of the statue during the overnight hours.

The statue was dedicated in 1886. It’s one of three statues made by Victorian artist Ferdinand von Miller. The statues, including one of William Shakespeare, are situated in islands in the east-west Maine Drive of the park.

Columbus Day is federally recognized every year on the second Monday of October.

