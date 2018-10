ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a GameStop in St. Louis’ Tower Grove South neighborhood was robbed Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to 3702 South Kingshighway around 4:15 p.m. where a man with a gun, wearing camouflage robbed the store.

The suspect demanded money from the employees at the registers and the employees complied. After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled.

No one inside the store was injured.

