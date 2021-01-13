Highway 370 closed in St. Charles County after fiery tractor-trailer crash

The tractor-trailer struck a median and caught on fire along Highway 370 Wednesday morning. The driver was taken to a hospital

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Both directions of Highway 370 in St. Charles County are closed due to a tractor-trailer crash Wednesday morning.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the tractor-trailer hit a median and caught on fire on Highway 370 near Newtown Road.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital but MSHP couldn’t provide an update on the driver’s condition.

MSHP said they don’t believe any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Department of Natural Resources is responding to the crash, which was reported at about 7:30 a.m. Both directions of 370 are expected to be closed for a few hours while the department investigates.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.

All lanes are closed on EB and WB 370 near New Town due to this tractor trailer that struck the median wall and engulfed in flames. @ksdknews #stltraffic pic.twitter.com/LRAkdteI1r — Monica Adams (@MonicaAdamsTV) January 13, 2021