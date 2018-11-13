CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A tractor trailer driver was killed after his truck veered off I-64 in Chesterfield and hit another truck that was parked.

Emergency crews responded to the eastbound lanes near Boones Crossing at 4:39 a.m. Tuesday to find the two semis fully involved engulfed by flames.

The investigation found the truck driven by Darrell Stewart veered off the right side of the road and hit another tractor trailer, which was parked on the side of the road.

Stewart was killed in the crash. He was 29 years old from Greensboro, North Carolina.

The driver in the other truck has been identified as Jermaine Johnson, a 34-year-old man from St. Louis. He wasn’t injured in the crash.

READ MORE: 2 separate auto fires shut down traffic along stretches of I-64; 1 dead

The fiery crash shut down I-64 near Boones Crossing for about 10 hours Tuesday. Police reopened two of the lanes at about 2 p.m.

© 2018 KSDK