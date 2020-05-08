Man dies after being trapped in overturned tractor-trailer

Clinton Perry of Bellflower, Missouri was transported to a hospital where he died on Tuesday

ST. LOUIS — A man died after getting trapped inside of a tractor-trailer after it ran off the road in St. Louis Tuesday morning.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, 56-year-old Clinton Perry, of Bellflower, Missouri, was trapped inside of a tractor-trailer that overturned at the ADM Grain weigh station at 1 East Grand Boulevard. The accident happened around 9:10 a.m.

Police said early investigation indicated the tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on the service road leading to 1 East Grand when it left the left side of the road and went down and embankment and turned onto the driver’s side.