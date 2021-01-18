2 killed after SUV crashes into tractor-trailer in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Two men are dead after their SUV crashed into a tractor-trailer Sunday afternoon in Lenzburg.
The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Illinois Route 13 at North Main Street, Illinois State Police said.
According to preliminary investigation, a 1995 Chevrolet SUV was traveling southbound approaching North Main Street when it ran a stop sign, struck the tractor-trailer and overturned. Both men were ejected from the SUV.
The driver, a 51-year-old Baldwin man, died at the scene. The passenger, a 39-year-old man from Caseyville, was rushed to a hospital where he later died. Police have not released their identities pending notification of family.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
Earlier Sunday, a 15-year-old girl was killed and five other teens were seriously injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 55/70 eastbound. ISP said the driver lost control for unknown reasons and drove through the left shoulder guardrail, overturned and rolled into the westbound lanes.
This story will be updated as more information is confirmed.