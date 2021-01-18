2 killed after SUV crashes into tractor-trailer in St. Clair County

Police said a 1995 Chevrolet SUV ran a stop sign, struck the tractor-trailer and overturned

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Two men are dead after their SUV crashed into a tractor-trailer Sunday afternoon in Lenzburg.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Illinois Route 13 at North Main Street, Illinois State Police said.

According to preliminary investigation, a 1995 Chevrolet SUV was traveling southbound approaching North Main Street when it ran a stop sign, struck the tractor-trailer and overturned. Both men were ejected from the SUV.

The driver, a 51-year-old Baldwin man, died at the scene. The passenger, a 39-year-old man from Caseyville, was rushed to a hospital where he later died. Police have not released their identities pending notification of family.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

