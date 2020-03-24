ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Lemay business is asking for help tracking down the person who stole a tractor-trailer from its parking lot.

Heavy Iron Haulers reported the theft to the St. Louis County Police Department at 5:20 p.m. on March 14.

A white 2007 Kenworth tractor-trailer had been stolen overnight from the company's business lot on 4108 Hoffmeister Ave.

The truck is valued at about $100,000. Heavy Iron Haulers is offering a $7,500 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and prosecution.

Heavy Iron Haulers

