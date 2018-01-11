WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — In St. Louis, Halloween often comes with a joke.

But in Webster Groves, there’s a tradition even more unique.

"Come on in, sign the book, then you can pick out some candy,” Jenny Hannel tells her trick-or-treaters.

It’s a Halloween book that’s been around for generations, since 1967.

"I feel so fortunate that I get to be the caretaker of this because it's such an original idea,” Jenny Hannel said.

A woman who lived in the house next door on Plant Avenue began the tradition, and Jenny inherited it.

Every trick-or-treater signs the book with their name every year.

“Just look back on those old memories from trick-or-treating when I was four,” Audrey Barker said. “My cursive hasn't changed much. It's still sloppy."

Hannel says her family plans to stay on Plant Avenue forever, but she says if anything changes, she’ll make sure the book lands in the hands of a trusted neighbor, so the tradition lives on.

© 2018 KSDK