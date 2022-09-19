Train derails Monday in Clinton County, no injuries reported

Albers Police Chief Brian Vielweber said the train was believed to be hauling cars, so there is no danger to the area.

ALBERS, Ill. — No one was injured after a train derailed late Monday morning in Clinton County.

Sgt. Kyle Markus with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office said the train derailed at about 11:20 a.m. between Albers and New Baden. The track runs along Illinois Route 161, but only a rural road in the area was blocked.

Markus said they believe more than 30 train cars derailed. Albers Police Chief Brian Vielweber said the cars were believed to be hauling vehicles, so there is no danger to the area.

Vielweber said the crash could take several days to clean it up.

No other information about the crash was provided.