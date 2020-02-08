No injuries reported after massive train derailment in Montgomery County

It was unclear what caused the derailment

NEW FLORENCE, Mo. — No one was injured in a massive train derailment in New Florence on Sunday.

The derailment happened at around 7:25 a.m. near Highway WW and Franklin Street. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office shared photos of the scene that showed dozens of toppled and twisted boxcars and a portion of the tracks ripped out of the ground.

"The scene has been assessed and we are happy to say there were no injuries or hazardous materials involved in the accident," the sheriff's office said.

It was unclear what caused the derailment.