Travelers at STL Lambert International react to potential plan for new airport terminal

ST. LOUIS — The travel rush is back to pre-pandemic levels this Memorial Day, according to AAA.

Nearly 3.4 million Americans were expected to fly to this holiday weekend, which is an increase of 11% over last year.

The St. Louis Lambert International Airport prepared for more travelers this weekend. Preliminary numbers, according to TSA, for passengers going through security in St. Louis project 90,480 passengers across the entire holiday weekend.

During similar holiday weekends, one destination could mean countless journeys. Varon Johnson and Bill Duncan were on the same flight to Charlotte, for two very different but very special weddings.

"We got to be part of my middle son's wedding celebration," Duncan, who is from Mexico, Missouri, said.

"One of our good friends, she and her husband just celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary," Johnson, from St. Louis, said.

Johnson said the holiday travel this weekend compared to last year's was excellent.

"We didn't have a hard time getting through TSA, our flight was on time, we had a great experience this time," he said.

People flying in and out of St. Louis could notice some big changes next Memorial Day.

The busy summer travel season is kicking off during talks of the airport getting a huge makeover. The potential plan would consolidate all airlines into Terminal 1, add thousands of parking spots, and spaces for restaurant and retail venues.

"It's much more efficient to have a single terminal, especially for people that aren't from St. Louis," Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, an airport leader, said.

She said they are still negotiating this plan with airlines.

"It's a great opportunity to really put us in place for decades to come," she said.

The plan for the airport would run through 2040. It must also pass two separate environmental studies before anything is official.

Johnson has mixed reactions on the plan. But he said growth is needed across the country and St. Louis.

"Charlotte airport is huge," he said. "If we can expand our airport and make it easier to travel, then I'm all for it."

Among countless destinations this weekend, each journey was worth it!

