JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has appointed Republican Treasurer Eric Schmitt to replace Josh Hawley as attorney general.

Schmitt, 43, will replace current Attorney General Josh Hawley, who just ran a successful campaign against Sen. Claire McCaskill to represent Missouri in the U.S. Senate.

Voters elected Schmitt as treasurer by wide margins in 2016. He previously served as a state senator representing suburban St. Louis.

He's a St. Louis native, having graduated from DeSmet Jesuit High School, according to his biography on the Missouri Treasurer's website. He graduated from Truman State University and earned a law degree from Saint Louis University.

Schmitt's appointment will leave another vacancy in a statewide seat for Parson to fill. That will mean half of Missouri's statewide officeholders were appointed and not elected to their seats.

Parson named Mike Kehoe lieutenant governor after Parson left that role to assume the governorship when former Gov. Eric Greitens resigned.

#BREAKING: source in the Missouri Governor’s Office tells me Treasurer @Eric_Schmitt will be appointed as Attorney General, replacing @AGJoshHawley. Announcement happening at 9:45 am. @ksdknews — Jacob Long (@JacobLongTV) November 13, 2018

I am proud and pleased today to announce that Eric Schmitt will be Missouri’s next Attorney General. Eric is someone who I highly respect, personally trust, and have full confidence in to serve as Missouri’s chief law enforcement officer. pic.twitter.com/Jz2lB9X84z — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) November 13, 2018

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

