Man trapped up to his neck after trench collapse in Dupo, Illinois

DUPO, Ill. — Rescue crews are working to free a man trapped in a trench in St. Clair County, Illinois.

The call for help came in at about 11:29 a.m. in Dupo. A trench collapsed in the railroad yard area near Carondelet Avenue, St. Clair County Emergency Management Director Herb Simmons said from the scene.

The man was trapped up to his neck. Emergency responders were working to get him free.

“Everybody’s working feverishly to get the individual out of the hole,” Simmons said.

First responders from several agencies responded to help the Dupo Fire Department. A medical helicopter flew in and is waiting at the scene to quickly transport the man to a hospital once he’s freed from the collapsed trench.

Simmons and first responders did not have an update on the man’s condition as of 12:30 p.m. He was alert and talking to fellow workers when the first 911 call was made.

The emergency management director did not confirm how the man became trapped or what he was trapped in.