ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Testimony wrapped up Thursday in the trial of a Bellefountain Neighbors man accused in the shooting death of 43-year-old Scott Beary. It happened in February 2018 inside the Show-Me’s Restaurant & Bar in Florissant.

Neal Myers, 55, was having a discussion about training German Shepherds and police dogs when he and Beary got into a fight.

Myers said Beary punched him. That’s when Myers pulled out his handgun and fatally shot Beary. Myers claimed it was self-defense.

Three witnesses took the stand Thursday. They were all inside the restaurant when the shooting happened.

Each one testified what they saw and heard in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Myers is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Closing arguments are expected to begin Friday morning.

