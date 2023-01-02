'He never forgot us': Hundreds pay tribute to Demetrious Johnson at memorial service

The 61-year-old who supported thousands through his work and philanthropy died from heart complications on Christmas Eve.

ST. LOUIS — A public memorial service brought hundreds of people to the Chaifetz Arena to honor the life of St. Louis native and former NFL player Demetrious Johnson, or “Big Fella," on Monday.

Johnson died on Christmas Eve, the day before his annual toy giveaway in north St. Louis that impacts thousands of families every year.

The family announced the 61-year-old died of heart complications.

A procession from Demetrious Johnson's Foundation on Union Avenue led to the event at Chaifetz Arena at 1 p.m. Monday.

The program included a list of speakers including Mayor Tishaura Jones, Rep. Cori Bush’s office, Johnson’s friend and 5 On Your Side's Sports Director Frank Cusumano.

"We celebrate his life today but the only way we should celebrate it is by making a promise to each and every one of us to continue what he's done in St. Louis for the last 30 years,” Cusumano addressed the crowd.

It was not just his footwork on the field that made Johnson a star.

The former Detroit Lions player touched the lives of Black youth for years, through mentorship and giveaways during Thanksgiving and Christmas that supported thousands of families.

"He always told me education is the key to anything. Education is going to get you far in life. Ever since then, that stuck with me," said Virshaun Mosley, a young athlete.

Johnson paved the way for other organizations with similar missions, like Caring Mothers, and made prom nights seamless for young girls.

"Demetrious Johnson. I'm really going to miss him. He was a really good friend of ours. Again, we've been going for 16 years and he's been in our corner 100 percent," said Tracie Ousley, co-founder of Caring Mothers.

The love shared in the arena was a testament that he would never be forgotten.

"He doesn't forget. That's what you're supposed to do. It's like having a family. and that's exactly what Demetrious Johnson has done and we're praying that his foundation continued to do that," said Clarice Lewis, co-founder of Caring Mothers.

“Body mind and soul. but most of all, he gave love. On this day, we want to give love back to him,” added James Gray, a friend, and former teammate.