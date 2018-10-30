Halloween Eve will be a little spooky tonight with showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through Wednesday.

Temperatures have soared to nearly 80 degrees around St. Louis Tuesday afternoon, increasing the instability over the area. A strong cold front approaches later tonight, bringing rain and thunderstorms that will impact the early Wednesday morning drive.

Severe weather is not expected, but heavy rain is possible in some of the storms that roll through after midnight.

For St. Louis and areas north, we'll get a break from the rain around mid-morning. For areas south of I-70, showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be ongoing through Wednesday night. Temperatures remain in the mid-50s.

The St. Louis metro will be cloudy and chilly for trick-or-treating, but areas south will see lingering rain, so umbrellas will be needed to keep Halloween costumes dry. We'll be around 55 degrees at 6PM.

Rain returns late Wednesday night to much of the area, lasting into Thursday.

