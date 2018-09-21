ST. LOUIS — She's accurate.

Yes. You heard me right. She.

Casey Clark is the kicker on the Trinity High varsity football team. "That's money all day", said coach Terrence Curry. "At first I was really nervous," said Casey.

But she had no problem splitting the uprights in her season debut. "She got right in and got it done," said coach Curry. Casey was a perfect 8-for-8 with PATs. "When I first out for that first kick I was terrified. I thought I was going to throw up."

She doesn't just have a golden toe. "I know she has the leg to get it done," said coach Curry. She's also earning gold stars in the classroom. Casey is a straight-A student. "I'm in National Honor Society and I'm also vice president of student council."

She's hoping that her achievements will serve as an example for other girls. "They say like it's really cool like seeing a girl step up and knock down gender roles."

She doesn't back down from challenges. "Just keep looking forward. Don't have any regrets in life," said Casey.

It's why her mom believes she'll be successful long after her football days are over. "Always looking for what's the next goal she can reach. And always has drive and passion. I'm just super proud. Words can not express how good I feel about my daughter."

