Trojan Park in Wellston wins national Urban Open Space Award

The award comes with a commemorative gift and a $10,000 case prize to support the organizations responsible for maintenance

WELLSTON, Mo. — Trojan Park in Wellston, Missouri, was one of two parks in the country to win the Urban Land Institute's Urban Open Space Award Wednesday.

Trojan Park and Brooklyn's Domino Park were announced as winners of the award Wednesday which celebrates outstanding examples of vibrant public open spaces that have been instrumental in promoting healthy, sustainable, and equitable outcomes in communities.

Trojan Park is a 1-acre park constructed as part of the National Recreation and Park Association's "Parks Build Communities" initiative back in 2016.

In addition to playgrounds and basketball courts, the park features ADA-accessible exercise equipment, musical instruments and rain gardens full of native plants. The park is located along the St. Vincent Greenway, a seven-mile stretch that connects the University of Missouri St. Louis campus to Forest Park.

National grants and local partnerships made the construction of the park possible back in 2016.

According to the Urban Land Institute's website, winners receive a commemorative gift and a $10,000 cash prize to support the organizations responsible for the maintenance of the park.