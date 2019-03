TROY, Ill. — No one was injured, but a home was destroyed by a two-alarm fire in Troy, Illinois, Monday.

Firefighters said one person was at the home on Hummingbird when the fire broke out. The person was able to get out after getting a call from a neighbor who noticed the fire.

Seven departments helped put the fire out, but the home was ruled a total loss.

No one was hurt, but the family's cat is missing.