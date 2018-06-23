TROY, Ill. – A man has been charged with sexual assault and manslaughter after a woman was found dead in his car.

On June 14, police were called to 532 Wren Hill for a report of an unresponsive woman, later identified as Brandi Novotny.

Emergency responders attempted to provide medical treatment but were unsuccessful and Novotny was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said evidence was recovered showing inappropriate sexual acts with the use of cell phone forensics. Officials recovered video that showed the victim being restrained during the acts.

The investigation also revealed that Novotny died in 55-year-old Brain France’s car.

France was charged with 12 counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault, one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of unlawful restraint.

France is being held on a $10 million bond.

