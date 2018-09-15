COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — A mother and son are trying to turn the worst day of their lives, into a way to save others.

Gary Metze and Bob Dean were killed last week on Interstate 55 in Collinsville, when a car, possibly driven by a drunk driver, hit them head-on.

The Metzes are now working to make sure his death won't be in vain.

Gary was just 59 years old. His wife, Carrie, said he was the type of man that would lend you money when you were down.

"Drive across town St. Louis to give them a ride because he didn’t want them to lose their job. I mean he was just that kind of man," said Carrie.

Kyle said his dad was a rock-star, literally.

"He’s been in the same band called ‘Keep the Change’ since 1977," said Kyle.

That passion was passed down from father to son. Kyle also plays several instruments and sings tenor in plays and choirs. He even performed this week at his father's funeral.

Kyle said he once had bold dreams of a career in music, one that's only strengthened this week.

"I want to do that for him, now, more than ever," said Kyle.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

So, Kyle took his thoughts to Facebook.

"My sweet father, the best man I ever knew, was driving home from work Friday night with his friend Bob Dean," Kyle wrote in part. "If you can read this and take anything from it, it should be that you should never ever drunk drive no matter what the circumstances are."

It's been shared more than 1,000 times, all across the world.

"Random people I’ve never really talked to or met before are saying they’re thinking about changing their ways and just incredible. Really unexpected," he said.

In his mind, if he can save one life from choosing to drink and drive, then his well-chosen words may save others a world of pain,

"I just don’t want this to happen to anyone else. This has been the worst thing we’ve ever had to deal with,” said Kyle.

The wreck also claimed the life of Bob Dean, Gary’s co-worker. He was laid to rest Friday.

Kyle and Carrie now plan to put together some sort of anti-drunk driving program, to educate people of all ages to never drink and drive.

© 2018 KSDK