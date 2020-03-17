TROY, Mo. — A man is in custody after a woman was shot in Troy early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened on the 600 block of Highway AA at 5:30 a.m., according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

The woman was taken to the hospital. She was shot once and will survive, said Lincoln County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Andy Binder.

The shooter is in custody. Police said they don't believe this was a random shooting.

"Expect a heavy law enforcement presence in the area for several hours," the sheriff's office said on Facebook Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

