Troy police looking for missing teen who didn't return from school

TROY, Mo. — Police in Troy, Missouri, are looking for a 14-year-old girl who did not return home after school Tuesday afternoon.

The missing person report said Taneah Bowdry left home Tuesday morning to attend class at the 9th Grade Center in Moscow Mills, but didn't return home at the end of the day.

She was wearing a white and gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans when she left for school. The missing person report said she is about 5-foot-4 and 140 pounds with brown eyes. Her hair was slicked back into a ponytail with an afro puff, not the braids shown in the photo above.