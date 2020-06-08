Truck crashes into South County Health Center

An employee who was sitting inside the medical facility was injured in the crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A health center worker was injured when a truck crashed into a facility in south St. Louis County Thursday afternoon.

The truck driver lost control in the 4800 block of South Lindbergh, which is right next to Lindbergh High School, and drove into the South County Health Center, according to the St. Louis County health department.

The vehicle hit an employee who was sitting inside the building, the health department said. The victim was alert when rushed to the hospital. The driver also was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.