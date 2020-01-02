ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis business owner said enough is enough after a third person has driven into her store.

The most recent incident happened this week.

The windows are boarded up now at Envy Hair Studio on Martin Luther King Drive, but pictures of the aftermath show a mess of broken glass, wood and car parts inside the hair salon.

St. Louis police said they saw a stolen truck and when the 17-year-old drive saw officers, he took off. From there, police said the teenager lost control and slammed into the front of Envy Hair Studio. After chasing after him on foot, police took the teen into custody.

The attorney representing the store owner said she’s tire of this happening to her store. This is the third time in four years a vehicle has crashed into it.

However, the owner is thankful no one was at the salon when the crash happened. They’re grateful no one was hurt.

