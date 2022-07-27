Truck driver found dead near Coldwater Creek following flood in Hazelwood

Officers found the man downstream from where an empty truck was found along Coldwater Creek Wednesday morning.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was found dead near Coldwater Creek in north St. Louis County after police said his semi-truck was discovered empty Wednesday morning.

Hazelwood police said they were called to check on the truck at around 10:10 a.m. on Byassee Drive near an industrial area and near Coldwater Creek. Police found the truck was empty, and it appeared it had been completely submerged by floodwaters at some point.

While searching the area, officers found the man in the 90 block of Ford Lane, downstream from where the truck was found along Coldwater Creek.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, were no obvious signs of foul play, and the man was taken to the St. Louis County Medical Office for an autopsy.

Police are still working to contact the man's next of kin, so his identity has not yet been released.

Flash flooding slammed the St. Louis area after record rainfall, and smaller tributaries like Coldwater Creek saw rapid rises in water levels.

The only death that was confirmed to be flood-related in the St. Louis area was that of a man in his 60s found dead in a car in the City of St. Louis.

St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said the fire department had responded to about 70 water rescues.

At about 10 a.m., firefighters responded to the area of Skinker Boulevard and Rosedale Avenue, where there was more than 8 feet of water pooled in a low-lying area. A resident told them there might be someone inside a vehicle in the area.

As the water started to recede, the vehicle became visible and first responders pulled a person from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead.