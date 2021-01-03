Truck driver falls asleep behind wheel, crashes into median on I-255

The highway was closed for hours while crews cleared the roadway and investigated the crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A truck driver suffered minor injuries after he fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed into the median of westbound Interstate 255 in south St. Louis County Sunday morning.

According to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 37-year-old man was driving his 2020 Peterbilt tractor-trailer westbound on I-255 just east of Telegraph Road. At around 4:50 a.m., he fell asleep and crashed into the median wall, flipping the truck.

The highway was closed for hours while crews cleared the roadway and investigated the crash.