Truck carrying 'hazardous materials' crashes in Wright City

WRIGHT CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a truck carrying “hazardous materials” was involved in a crash early Tuesday morning in Wright City.

The Wright City Police Department posted about the crash on Facebook just after 6 a.m.

The department said officers were at the scene of the rollover crash along Veterans Memorial Parkway near Mueller Avenue. Police said Veterans Memorial Parkway will remain closed for an “extended period of time” while they investigate.

The department told 5 On Your Side residents in the area have not been asked to evacuate at this time.