Truck falls into trench after road washes away in Wright City

WARREN COUNTY, Mo. — A truck toppled into a split in a road in Wright City after a night of heavy rain.

The crash happened Sunday night on Roelker Road south of Appaloosa Way, the Wright City Fire Protection District said. Drivers were asked to avoid the area after heavy rain caused part of the road to wash away.

Missouri State Representative Brian Spencer happened to be in the area and shared photos with 5 On Your Side of the truck tipped nose-first into a wide split in the road. The truck found the crater right before he would have, he said.

Spencer said no one was injured. The fire protection district didn't give an official comment on any injuries.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

