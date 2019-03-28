Brian Adams climbs into his truck, the same way he has for more than 20 years. But he's not hauling anything on this route from Cape Girardeau to Troy, Illinois. Instead, he's carrying a message.

"Without trucks, you don't have anything," Adams said.

Adams is behind Wednesday's so-called "slow roll," in which he and supporters take space in the slow lane to draw attention to industry concerns.

"We've been to DC, we've talked to our representatives," Adams said. "And it's all fallen on deaf ears."

Supporters like Joyce Rice say the government's ELD Mandate, requiring electronic logging devices in semi-trucks, is an issue of government overreach. Drivers — they say — are forced off the road after a certain amount of hours, even if they spent the majority of their day waiting out traffic or snaking around road closures.

"If we have more flexible time in our hours of service, we can better do our jobs," Adams said.

Adams said if their list of demands — including better training and parking options — isn't met, truckers will strike on April 12.

"We tell everybody to be prepared," Adams said. "April 12 is going to happen. We're out of options.'

If truckers don't see some traction in DC, Adams said that shutdown could last up to 10 days.