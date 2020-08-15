x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Local

Trump boat parade attempts to break world record in Clearwater

Supporters of the 45th president will sail from Clearwater Beach to Madeira Beach Saturday morning.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Supporters of President Donald Trump will attempt to break the world record for the largest boat parade Saturday morning. 

More than 1,181 boats are expected to gather in Madeira Beach, breaking the previous record set in Malaysia in 2014 with 1,180 boats. This, according to the rally organizers' website

However, while the Guinness Book of World Records cites the gathering in Malaysia as the largest, an organizer of a Trump boat rally in South Carolina says over 3,400 boats participated in a parade in July.

Saturday's record attempt will set sail just north of Pier 60 on Clearwater Beach at 10 a.m. The official boat count will then take place at the Welch Causeway Bridge in Madeira Beach.

Related Articles
Trump World Record Boat Parade
Causes event in Largo, FL by Pinellas Patriots on Saturday, August 15 2020 with 2.1K people interested and 837 people going.
Facebook

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter

 