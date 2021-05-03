TSA looking to hire security screening officers at Lambert airport

TSA is looking to fill 42 full and part-time positions at Lambert

ST. LOUIS — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is launching recruitment efforts across the St. Louis area to fill more than 42 positions at Lambert airport.

TSA is looking to fill full and part-time transportation security officer (TSO) positions.

“TSOs are a critical first line defense in securing our nation’s commercial air transportation system,” said Melanie Harvey, acting executive assistant administrator for TSA’s security operations. “Each day, our officers screen hundreds of thousands of airline travelers ensuring they arrive at their destinations safely. We expect to screen a higher number of travelers regularly by the summer months and will need additional officers to support our critical mission.”

Based on anticipated season travel trends in the months ahead and the progress of the COVID-19 vaccine, TSA has launched a national effort to recruit new employees.

Benefits include paid training, sick leave, health care plans for full and part-time employees and a retirement plan. The starting pay is $16.72 per hour with opportunities for pay increases after six months. TSA is also offering a sign-on bonus of up to $1,000 for new hires that onboard between March 14 and June 30 in St. Louis.

"TSA is committed to a diverse, equitable, and inclusive work environment and encourages individuals of all backgrounds to apply, including military veterans and persons with disabilities," TSA said in the release.

Click here for a look at the job postings for St. Louis Lambert International Airport.