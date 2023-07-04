Twin takes over ownership of Alton restaurant after sister dies in crash

Evelyn Campbell is now the new owner of the restaurant 'My Just Desserts' in Alton, Illinois.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALTON, Ill. — During lunchtime Friday afternoon, Evelyn Campbell embraces customers with care. She's returning the same grace, they've given her.

Evelyn told 5 On Your Side, "I'm just thankful for God for strength to stand here today."

Evelyn is now the new owner of the restaurant 'My Just Desserts' in Alton, Illinois. It was an unexpected move for the registered nurse.

"The last nine months have been difficult," Evelyn said.

Over the summer, Evelyn and her identical twin sister Yvonne went on a family trip to Jamaica.

"It was six of us that went, it was Yvonne's daughter's birthday and we went to Jamaica for her birthday," she said.

But the celebration turned into chaos when their tour bus crashed. Yvonne was critically injured and died a few days later.

Yvonne left behind her loved ones and her beloved business, 'My Just Desserts'.

"She loved her community, her customers and her workers," Evelyn said.

Now, Evelyn has stepped into her sister's shoes, taking over the role of owner.

"We are open, come on in!" Evelyn said.

As pictures of Yvonne are planted in the room, it's a reminder for Evelyn to keep her sister's dream alive. Evelyn said both of them worked there in their first job.

Evelyn followed her passion to be a nurse, while Yvonne went to school soon to come back to work for the previous owner.

Yvonne told the owner about her dream of owning her own restaurant one day. That dream came true in 2018 when she became the owner of the Alton corner shop.

"That's why I decided to keep going on because I knew how much it meant to her and her legacy is worth every moment that I'm here," she said.

As Evelyn tries to hold things up, she believes her sister is proudly looking down.

But Evelyn, too, is proud of her twin.

"There was no one closer to me than her so I know the struggle she had being a Black woman, a business owner, making it through COVID with the faith of God, she did all of that and I'm thankful for it," she said.

Evelyn said the restaurant can host private events and it can provide catering and delivery.

They've also added Sunday brunch.