BELLEVILLE, IL — One firefighter suffered an injury to his hand, following a two-alarm apartment building fire in the 8000 block of West Main, that has destroyed the homes of two families.

The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m, destroying the building. But, luckily the occupants of the home all made it out safely. It's believed the fire began in a carport.

Both families have been displaced for now.

