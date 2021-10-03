2 injured after garage collapses in St. Louis' Penrose neighborhood

The men told officials they were working on the demolition of the garage when a breeze came through

ST. LOUIS — Two people were taken to the hospital following a building collapse in St. Louis' Penrose neighborhood Sunday morning.

It happened on the 4800 block of Margaretta Avenue. Fire Captain Garon Mosby says crews got a call just after 9:30 a.m. stating someone was trapped inside the failed structure. "Upon arrival, there was a shed or garage of sorts that had, what we call a pancake collapse, meaning as you would imagine with a pancake - it's flat," Mosby said.

There were two men inside at the time of the collapse. According to Mosby, the men were pinned in the rubble. Both were taken to the hospital, where one is being treated for serious injuries to his leg.

Mosby added that the two men said they were in the process of demoing the garage when a breeze came through and knocked it down completely.

"This kind of speaks to the challenges, concerns, and dangers in demoing buildings, even something small like a garage," Mosby said.