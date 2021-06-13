Two killed in multicar crash on I-55 and Gravois south of downtown Sunday

The accident happened just before 1 a.m. and is under investigation by St. Louis Metro Police and accident reconstruction.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metro Police and accident reconstruction are investigating a deadly multicar crash on Interstate 55 under Gravois Avenue south of downtown St. Louis early Sunday.

Detectives said two men were killed — the driver in one car and passenger in the other. The other driver was taken to the hospital and is in critical but stable condition, police said.

Investigators believe the driver of a 2021 Mercedes GLE 63S was going east on Gravois when a 2016 Honda Accord, heading westbound on Gravois, turned left to enter southbound I-55 in front of the Mercedes. The Mercedes T-boned the Honda, which essentially broke in half.

The Mercedes went off the road and vaulted onto southbound I-55, landing on its roof. Paramedics pronounced the driver of the Mercedes and the 26-year-old passenger of the Accord dead at the scene.

The southbound lanes of I-55 had to be shut down for several hours early Sunday.

The medical examiner's report is pending, and SLMPD Accident Reconstruction is handling the investigation.

